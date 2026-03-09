WORKER WHO FELL DURING CONSTRUCTION IS CRITICAL, BUT STABLE

A construction worker fell from a great height while at work, which has rendered him gravely injured.

The worker, aged 24, was admitted to the General Hospital in Paphos after having fallen from an astounding eleven meters high.

He has sustained grievous and extensive injuries in multiple places, including his pelvic area, head, neck and also his lungs.

While he is still in a critical condition, his situation has since stabilized.

The mishap originally happened while the young man was making a photovoltaics installation on the rooftop.

According to the doctors, his situation is severe, but he is not in any immediate danger at the moment.

Police investigation into the incident is currently underway to find out exactly how the chain of events played out.