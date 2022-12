Cyprus’ Traffic Police has reported that a car erupted in flames on the streets of Nicosia.

The car, which had Greek Cypriot number plates burst into flames on Pentadaktylos mountain near Kyrenia road.

The driver, age undisclosed, was found unharmed.

According to investigators, the fire started due to an electrical issue in the engine. Firefighters did extinguish the flames, but the car was completely destroyed.