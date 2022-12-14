VIOLENCE AT MIGRANT CENTER IN CYPRUS

In what is being considered an unfavorable development, a clash between two groups at a migrant center led to an eruption of migrants.

A scuffle between the two largest migrant groups, those from Nigeria & those from Congo escalated and turned violent, leading to fires being lit and stones being hurled at each other.

Ultimately, the police had to intervene and fire tear gas to bring the situation under control.

Firefighters were also brought on scene to extinguish the fire, which they were successful at.

One person was admitted to the hospital for treatment, while others were treated by paramedics on site.

The police also reported that several of the tents were burned down.