CYPRUS TO BEGIN CHARGING RUSSIAN NATIONALS FOR TOURIST VISAS

The Cyprus Foreign Ministry has announced that it will begin to charge Russian nationals for tourist visas.

The charges will be 80 Euros for adults, and 40 Euros for children between the ages of 6 to 12.

The development comes into practice after the European Union ended its simplified visa regime with Russia in early-September.

The European Commission has further recommended its member states have a more stringent approach when issuing Russians’ Schengen visas.

Thus far, countries bordering Russia such as Poland, Czechia, Finland and the Baltic states have banned entry for Russian tourists.