CONFLICTING REPORTS ON THE ABDUCTION OF ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR TO CYPRUS

Conflicting news of the abduction of Israel’s ambassador in Cyprus has been doing the rounds.

Several Cypriot media outlets reported that the Ambassador, along with his 2 bodyguards, was kidnapped from the coast and taken to another location. They further said that Cypriot security forces have confirmed this and that the source of the news is Reuters itself.

Reuters, however, has refuted the news, flatly denying that anything of this kind has happened.

Furthermore, the Zionist Foreign Ministry Office has said no abduction has taken place.