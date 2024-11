In recent news, the Cyprus Police has arrested a man for blackmailing.

The Famagusta resident, aged 51, was systematically blackmailing another man, aged 37 from the month of November in 2023 till his arrest in the month of October 2024.

He was threatening the 37-year-old for money that he claimed was owed to the older man’s son.

The charges for the arrested also included possessing a weapon against the law.