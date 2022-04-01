COVID SPIKE LEADS TO APPROVAL OF 4th VACCINE DOSE

The government of the island nation has announced that all senior citizens are approved for a 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine booster, which is available for those over the age of 70, and for those under 70 with major comorbidities (such as HIV, major organ failure and immunosuppression) – has been approved after a major spike in new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The 4th dose will also be available to doctors, nurses, and nursing and care home employees to ensure the protection of patients.

The surge of new cases are being seen after the carnival celebrations, which happened in the first week of March.

About 90% of the cases are detected by the BA.2 sub-variant, and the major part of those afflicted include the unvaccinated and younger children.

To that end, the Health Ministry has stepped back on further relaxations for the next 2 weeks.