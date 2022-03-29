CYPRIOT PRESIDENT TO MEET ABU DHABI’S CROWN PRINCE

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades is all set to meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting will include discussions on various topics related to the Cyprus issue such as the Turkish interventions in Varosha, the proposal being made for confidence-building, as well as other developments in the Eastern Mediterranian region.

The President’s visit to Abu Dhabi also includes other activities such as a visit to the island nation’s kiosk at EXPO 2020, where he will be speaking at the event for the celebrations of Cyprus’ National Day.

President Anastasiades will head a delegation including the ministers for Agriculture, Energy, Finance, and Transport, the deputy ministers of Tourism, Innovation and Shipping, along with some eminent businesspersons.