CYPRIOT AND EMIRATI PRESIDENTS TALK ABOUT STRENGTHENING TIES OVER PHONE

The President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and the President of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed several topics related to strengthening ties between the two nations over the phone.

The leaders exchanged their greetings, and proceeded to brainstorm and discuss ways to potentially fortify the bilateral relations between the two nations – specifically in context of economy and development.

President Christodoulides took the opportunity to express their gratitude to the UAE for providing the island nation with portable desalination plants so that they can deal with their water shortage issues in time.

Cyprus has been well on its mission to create such plants to prevent major water shortage, and supply an adequate amount of potable water.

Other topics of local and international important involving the countries were also discussed, and opinions on pertinent issues were shared.

https://www.arnnewscentre.ae/en/news/uae/uae-cyprus-presidents-discuss-boosting-ties-in-phone-call/