CYPRUS PRESIDENT SAYS THE NATION WILL BECOME A SCHENGEN COUNTRY IN 2026

Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus recently announced that Cyprus is gearing up to the join the countries within the Schengen Zone – which he assumes will be complete by 2026.

The leader of the island nation made this announcement at an event in Nicosia, where he explained that this is not simply a wish, but a goal they are actively working towards so that they can meet every requirement as soon as possible.

Entering the Schengen Zone shall be very beneficial for Cypriots – it will allow more seamless travel, encountering lesser border issues and be more in line with pan-European operations.

Overall, this move would be very beneficial for the island nation in terms of both polity and economy.

In his speech, President Christodoulides also explained why this will also be beneficial for the EU at large – something that he plans to explain as he makes his tour of the European Union capitals.

To further its goal, Cyprus is also dependent heavily on European organizations. Christodoulides mentioned how he feels encouraged through the things he’s heard from Brussels, as well as the European Parliament’s President.

He went on to remind the reporters that the move is not new – and that this was one of the biggest promises he made while campaigning for President, and one he intends to fully deliver during his term.

https://knews.kathimerini.com.cy/en/news/cyprus-will-join-schengen-in-2026-says-president