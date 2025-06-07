LTIMINDTREE OPENS NEW OFFICE IN CYPRUS

Indian Tech MNC LTIMindtree has chosen Cyprus as the destination for its latest office.

The company, which has its headquarters in Mumbai is opening its ‘Digital Innovation Hub’ in the island nation – to be able to work better with its clients there as well as the EU at large.

Specifically, the hub will be situated in CYENS Center of Excellence in Nicosia’s Research and Innovation Hub. Its main purpose will be to improve the ability to offer technological and digital solutions to their clients.

Right now, LTIMindtree’s top clients in the area includes Eurobank- (which operates over six hundred branches alone in Cyprus, along with several others in the UK, Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Greece. Their other biggest client is Canadian investment and insurance company, Fairfax – which also maintains several offices in the region.

Srini Rao, President & CBO Europe of LTIMindtree hailed the step as a major step – elaborating how the Digital Innovation hub will function as a major force behind driving faster, better and more sustainable business growth.

LTIMindtree is a Multinational Corporation which employs over eighty-four thousand people across forty different countries. It is a part of Larsen & Toubro, another MNC.

https://www.consultancy.eu/news/11847/ltimindtree-launches-digital-innovation-hub-in-cyprus