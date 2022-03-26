MAN WHO ABUSED BOY FOR OVER A DECADE JAILED FOR 16 YEARS

The criminal court of Limassol jailed a 59-year-old man who had been sexually abusing the young son of his girlfriend.

The man, who was sentenced to jail for 16 years, pled guilty to the crime of having sexually abused the child since he was 6 years old – one that lasted from 2005 till 2014.

The Limassol criminal court, as part of their sentence, explained how the penalties levied upon the man reflected the intensity of the crime committed. It also said that they hoped that the sentence would serve as a deterrent.

They add that the sentence makes more sense considering the victim was only 6 years old while the defendant was 42. Not to mention the fact that the crime in question often led the child to have suicidal thoughts.