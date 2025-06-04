CYPRUS AIRWAYS HAS SELECTED AIRGAIN FOR PRICING INSIGHTS

Cyprus’ flagship airliner Cyprus Airways has chosen to use AirGain to gather real time insights on competitive pricing, so that they can serve their customers better.

Powered by RateGain, AirGain offers strategic intelligence to its customers on pricing and allows customers to adjust their prices and offerings accordingly.

This is a strategic partnership between the two companies, driven by Cyprus Airways’ dedication to providing the best quality and most affordable flights for its customers all over Europe as well as the Middle East.

Thanks to AirGain, the airliner will have real time access to pricing data of over three hundred airline services, as well as over fifty premier Online Traveling Agencies. This will allow Cyprus Airways to adjust their own strategies, offer timely promotions, maximize their profits as well as customer satisfaction – thus being able to maintain leadership in the aviation market.

