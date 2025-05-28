CYPRUS SEES MORE DEPARTURES COMPARED TO APPLICATIONS FOR ASYLUM

The Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection’s Asylum Service received over 767 applications for asylum, as opposed to over 3,660 departures.

Both figures were recorded over the period of three months from January to March, 2025.

Specifically, 256, 232 and 279 applications were submitted in January, February and March respectively.

Meanwhile, departures in question included voluntary and involuntary returns of people, as well as deportations. They were done with the joint efforts of the Cyprus Police’s Aliens Immigrant Department and the Deputy Ministry of Migration.