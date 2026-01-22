CYPRUS WILL SUPPORT MOLDOVA’S EU 2026 BID

Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides has stated that one of his main activities during his upcoming Council of the European Union presidency would be to support Moldova’s goal of becoming an EU member in 2026.

Christodoulides said this after meeting with his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu in Cyprus.

Moldova was one of the countries that had applied to join the EU after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Their aim is to become a full-fledged member by 2030.

Sandu, who is on an official visit to the island nation, criticized Russia’s actions in Ukraine and its attempts to destabilize its neighboring country.

Sandu also said that their inclusion in the EU will determine how Moldova will survive facing aggression and threats. Their inclusion would also help the European Union strengthen the eastern side and protect Ukraine better.

Finally, she said that an EU membership would enhance security on the regional level and protect Moldova’s electoral systems from becoming an instrument to pull it under Russia’s thumb.

The European Commission released its annual enlargement package around a month ago. It lists progress made by Ukraine as well as its partners over the last year. According to this document, Ukraine qualifies for opening Clusters 1, 6 and 2 – Foundations, External Relations, and Internal Market, respectively.