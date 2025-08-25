SHIP-BOUND PATIENT TAKEN TO HOSPITAL BY AIR

The authorities in Cyprus have conducted an emergency medical evacuation by transporting a gravely ill ship crew worker by air.

According to a statement by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), the operation started at 9:20 PM in the evening as a part of the National Search and Rescue Plan (NEARCHOS) after receiving a distress signal.

The relevant authorities then went to evacuate said patient from the ship he was on in the Nicosia FIR region of Cyprus’s search and rescue responsibility area.

The evacuation involved a police helicopter, which was used for transporting the patient as well as the medical crew and ambulance nurse.

Authorities have confirmed that the patient reached the hospital on the island safely and was treated for his condition.