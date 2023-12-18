CYPRUS HAS REPATRIATED UNLAWFUL MIGRANTS

A major operation led by European border protection agency FRONTEX in collaboration with the Cyprus Police has sent back 14 individuals from foreign nations who were illegally residing in Cyprus.

This is the eleventh such operation, which will now have sent over one-hundred-and-seven individuals back to their nations of origin.

The current set of fourteen individuals shall be sent via air by Greece under FRONTEX supervision.

Overall, over 7,790 people living illegally in Cyprus have been deported.