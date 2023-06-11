CYPRUS MIGHT FAIL EU MUNICIPAL RECYCLING NUMBERS

Cyprus is currently facing a major – in the shape of meeting the European Commission’s standards on waste management and recycling.

According to Philenews, the island nation might not be able to reach the minimum 55% recycling rate, and may spectacularly fail at reducing non-recycled waste by half within 2030.

According to the report, there are several issues when it comes to implementing both the separation as well as separation of collection of waste that is organic and recyclable. It also highlighted the time-sensitiveness of the Pay as You Spend (PAYS) system, which uses prepaid bags.

Several concerns have been aired in the recent debate of the House Environment Committee, and questions have been asked about the Municipal Waste Management Strategy of Cyprus for 2022 to 2028.

A strategy is currently being formed, which includes actively reducing the amount of solid waste in coastal regions, introducing a suitable system to sort waste in higher and hilly regions, and create dedicated composters and re-use in the cities. Other features include the developing a collection procedure for industrial and medical wastes.