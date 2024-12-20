DPRK MISSILE LAUNCH CRITICISED BY CYPRUS

Cyprus has publicly criticized the DPRK launching their intercontinental ballistic missile.

The foreign ministry expressed their views on social media platform X (formerly, Twitter), stating that they are calling on the DPRK to fulfill their obligations according to the UNSC guidelines.

They quoted a statement given by Josep Borrell, a High Representative for the European Union. He had recently criticized the DPRK himself.

Borrell said how the launch, which had no legal basis, showed how the DPRK is continuing to deliver WMDs and violating several UNSC resolutions.