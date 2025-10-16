CYPRUS LOOKING FOR MILITARY EQUIPMENT FROM THE US

Cyprus has sent formal request to the United States, with the former asking the latter for military equipment. The island nation’s President Nikos Christodoulides has said so himself in a late-night interview on TV, while touting it as a “natural” step in Cyprus further cementing its tied with the United States.

Christodoulides added that the Cypriot government sent in the request about getting certain types of defense equipment from the US via specific diplomatic pathways. There is a basis for the request – an American program which gives partner nations the permission to ask for surplus gear.

Christodoulides mentioned that they are waiting for the US to give its response, while they remain optimistic about the outcome.

In the event that the US approves the request, defense representatives from Cyprus shall travel to America to check the gear prior to actually signing any deals.

President Christodoulides has touted this step with Cyprus’ larger goal of improving its military partnership with the United States. Right now, the island nation is a part of 3 US programs, – this includes SAFE, helps the support of defense industries of partner countries.

He also managed to add that Turkey will not be able to join SAFE as it does not have a formal defense agreement with the EU, and that getting the same would require all twenty-seven nations to unanimously say yes.

