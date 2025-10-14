GREEK CYPRUS ARSENAL NOW INCLUDES ISRAEL’S BARAK MX

Cyprus has received the Barak MX air defense system from Israel, right after India obtained it – sparking anticipations of retaliation from Turkey.

Several media outlets in the island nation reported the Barak MX having arrived at the port of Limassol. A number of videos have been shared on social media, which show a number of fast-moving military vehicles leaving the port to an undisclosed location. According to the media outlets, this is the process of the system being transported to different parts in Cyprus.

The port of Limassol was heavily secured for the occasion, and it is expected that the vehicles were moving to strategic locations within Greek Cyprus.

No official statement on the matter has been given yet.

Türkiye Today once famously reported that the Barak MX is a lot more lethal than the famed Russian S-300. Greek Cyprus had originally requested one of those in 1997, but did not get it courtesy military and political pressure from Turkey.

Barak MX is equipped with AESA technology and a 3D MMR radar, which greatly enhances defense and provides Israel with more intelligence on the Eastern Mediterranean region.

