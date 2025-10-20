INS TRIKAND LANDS IN CYPRUS

The Indian stealth naval vessel INS Trikand has landed in Cyprus, specifically at the port of Limassol as part of its Mediterranean deployment.

A part of the Talwar section of guided missile frigates, the INS Trikand is loaded with a majestic arsenal pf sensors, equipment and weapons, which enable it to carry out missions via air, surface and under the water.

The ship has been named after the Sanskrit word for trident (i.e. Trikand) meaning strength and power, and was originally built in Russia prior to being given to the Indian Navy back in 2013.

Upon reaching Limassol, Captain Sachin Kulkarni, the Commanding Officer of the vessel met with relevant officials. This included the Indian High Commissioner in Cyprus and the Cyprus Navy’s Commander. The meetings were done as a gesture of warm relations between the two countries.

Other joint activities were also carried out – talks were held between officers of both navies to foster ideas and knowledge-sharing. A session of yoga was conducted to demonstrate Indian culture and its dedication to maintaining and spreading the concept of healthy living. A cultural exchange program was also held on board, where the was briefly opened for specific guests to show them a glimpse of the strength of the Indian navy, and how they dealt with life in the open waters.