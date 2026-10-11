MAN?S HAND IS DESTROYED IN BLAST

A man has lost his hand in an explosion in a warehouse in Sotira.

The man, aged 30, was allegedly making an explosive on his own when an accidental blast led to a hand injury strong enough to need his hand to be amputated.

He was immediately taken to Famagusta general hospital, where the necessary surgery was performed. However, due to his severe condition, he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital as they had the facilities to provide round-the-clock intensive care their Famagusta counterparts could not provide.

According to the Police, the man is critical but stable, and remains under constant medical supervision.

Vyron Vyronas, a spokesperson for the police said that every angle of the matter is under investigation, but confirmed that the man in question was a foreign national who has been on the police?s radar.

Meanwhile, the scene of the accident in Sotira has been sealed off and remains guarded by the police 24×7.Further investigation into the matter is currently underway as the police are looking for witness testimony and security camera footage to establish the precise chain of events that led to the blast. This includes the possibility that the man himself was making the bomb.