FAKE NEWS SCAM RUNNING RAMPANT IN CYPRUS

A recent “fake news” scam has left many in distress, with victims claiming to have been swindled of hundreds and even thousands of Euros.

The bad actors in question have been posing as the Cyprus Mail or the famous and Cypriot businessman Sir Stelios to lure people into investment schemes.

Potential victims are directed to a “limass.info” website, where a Cyprus Mail article written by journalist Tom Cleaver claims to reveal a massive opportunity for investment opportunity, where people could earn “over five thousand euros” every month. All they need to do is invest a minimum amount of 250 Euros.

The article also says that the more people invest, the higher returns they will get.

The article promotes an “underrated” schemed called ‘easy Invest’ – which is non-existent in reality.

The scam also involved the circulation of an advertisement, which “quotes” Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou claiming that he will personally deposit ten thousand Euros into the account of those who do not earn at least five thousand in their first month.

The country’s tax department has done its best to combat this scam by issuing public interest warnings and alerting the people not to pay heed to any unsolicited emails, even if they contained the department logo. They have further asked people to be alert and wary of any emails, phone calls or messages – especially those seeking personal information (of any kind) under the guise of tax refunds or benefits.

https://cyprus-mail.com/2025/05/10/fake-news-scam-poses-as-cyprus-mail-sir-stelios