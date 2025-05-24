ELEVEN NEW ATM UNITS TO BE INSTALLED IN CYPRUS

The Hellenic Bank and the Bank of Cyprus are going ahead with making good on their agreements that were made with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

Mr. Panicos Nicolaou & Mr. Michalis Louis, Chief Executive Officers of the two banks have agreed to have new ATM units installed in relatively far-off areas, where cash machine access is limited.

The two banks are installing the JCC Payments ATMs together (since they’re both shareholders in the JCC).

The tentative locations for the ATMs are Xylotymbou, Pelendri, Astromeritis, Salamiou, Avgorou, Parekklisia, Lythrodontas, Argaka, Pissouri, Frenaros, and Eptagonia.

The locations are tentative, as the project is still in progress and the management might adjust the venues to help as many people as possible.

Installing and maintaining an ATM in a remote place costs over €50,000 every day.