The Cyprus Police has arrested a woman driving over the alcohol limit.

The woman, 39, was stopped by the police to make a routine check as she was driving near Anglisides and on the Kofinou-Larnaca motorway.

The police then gave her an alcohol test, where it showed that she had a blood alcohol level of 104μg, well above the 22μg level.

Seeing the undesirable result, the police confiscated her car. The woman, on the other hand, is set to appear in court.