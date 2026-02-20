CYPRUS URGES DE-ESCALATING THE SITUATION IN VENEZUELA

Constantinos Kombos, Cyprus?s Foreign Minister, said that the island nation supports de-escalating the situation there by exercising restraint and finding a resolution that respects both people?s sentiments and international law.

The urging comes weeks after US military forces conducted airstrikes and arrested its now-former President Nicolas Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores.

He further added that he is closely watching events unfold in Venezuela with the help of the European Union as well as other partners. He mentioned being in touch with Kaja Kallas, the high representative for foreign policy of the EU.

He also stated that Cyprus has a long-term travel advice of avoiding travelling to Venezuela, which remains in effect. That being said, if there are citizens from Cyprus there, the government is willing to offer consular help via its partners in the EU.