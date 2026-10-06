Cyprus has welcomed its third vulture chick born, thus marking a major step forward in conserving the endangered species.

This comes after GPS tracking was used to save the first-ever vulture chick that had hatched, after it got stuck inside vegetation during its first flight at the UK Military bases. The Game and Wildlife Service, in cooperation with the UK Army and the organization BirdLife Cyprus, conducted the rescue operation.

This bird is currently under the care of the Wildlife Care and Rehabilitation Centre. It will be released when it has recovered and is ready to fly again.

According to several authorities, this incident has reinforced the value of GPS-enabled tracking systems, which allow conservationists to protect young and vulnerable wildlife, particularly endangered species. GPS helps them know the animals? location and take immediate action should they be in any danger, especially in the early stage of their lives.