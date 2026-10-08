FIRST DEATH FROM WEST NILE VIRUS RECORDED IN CYPRUS

The first death from West Nile virus in 2026 has been recorded, with over 9 other people still suffering from the disease.

According to infectious disease specialist and pathologist Aristos Aristodimou, the deceased was a man, aged 90, with several comorbidities. In this man?s case, the viral infection had directly affected his central nervous system. Aristodimou remarked that while most of those infected have no or mild symptoms, some can take a serious turn.

The increasing numbers are a cause for worry, given that since the first case was confirmed, it took only 2 weeks for this number to climb to 10, and now a death has also been recorded.

As tracing and mosquito eradication measures are being taken, the public is being asked to stay vigilant, as the virus spreads via mosquito bites and is not infectious.

Most of those infected never even know they have it, or do not show any symptoms throughout their treatment. Others may experience mild symptoms like rashes, diarrhea, vomiting, aches and pains, and/or fever.

In isolated cases, the virus ends up attacking the brain or the central nervous system, triggering meningitis or encephalitis. Generally, children, older people, and those with chronic issues are at risk of this.

Currently, there is neither a vaccine nor medicine to help cure the infection. The main course of treatment is rest, fluids, and basic medicines that treat the symptoms. Those with severe symptoms may need hospitalization.

People can do their bit to prevent this by eliminating any and all sources of standing water, using repellent, covering up their skin with longer sleeves, and using screens on windows and doors.