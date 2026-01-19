ISRAELI YACHT FOUND OFF CYPRIOT COAST

The Israeli yacht that had gone missing due to stormy weather has been found off the Cypriot coast after a nationwide search.

According to CyBC, its crew were four in total – all of them male. They were all sound and did not need any further assistance.

The yacht in question had engine issues while returning to the Israeli city of Haifa from Crete in Greece. After being missing for more than 24 hours, Cyprus launched a nationwide search operation along with Greece and Israel.

After a thorough search, the yacht was finally located within the Cyprus Search and Rescue Region (SRR), specifically around 165 kilometers away from Paphos.

The island nation of Cyprus has one of the largest SSR zones in the eastern Mediterranean region and is known to conduct joint operations with neighboring countries.

As mentioned before, the vessel is back on track and is currently en route to Haifa. It is expected to take longer due to its mechanical issues.

The yacht’s engine trouble and subsequent route loss are being attributed to Storm Byron, which caused high-speed winds and heavy rainfall in and around Cyprus.