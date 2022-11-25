CYPRUS WILL WITNESS PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

October 25th partial solar eclipse will be visible from several African, Asian and European countries, and Cyprus is no exception.

According to an announcement by the Fakas Institute’s Observatory, the eclipse will happen during the afternoon.

Different sections of the world will see varying parts of the eclipse – the most will be seen by Russian, which will see eighty percent of the sun covered up by the moon.

A partial solar eclipse takes place when a section of the sun is covered by the moon. It is advised that people take care of their eyes while witnessing the eclipse.