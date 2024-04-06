DECEASED CHILD FROM MIGRANT BOAT BURIED BY HIS FATHER

A Syrian national who arrived to Cyprus with his 4 children on a migrant boat is burying one of them, who died in the boat from starvation.

According to Christos Andreou, a spokesperson for the Cyprus Police, the boat which left Syria in the middle of February used up its fuel tank and continued to sail on the seas with no destination in sight before ultimately being spotted by Cypriot Coast Guard.

The man said that he had wrapped his son in a blanket roughly 2 days before being found, only to be horrified once Cypriot authorities mentioned that the number of children found were not equal to the number declared.

It was then that he realized that his son had in fact died.

Three others could not be located and have been declared missing. Meanwhile two more are currently under Intensive care in the hospital.

Eleven minors on the boat, though, are safe and in good health.