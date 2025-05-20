DECEASED IN LIMASSOL COLLISION WAS A PAKISTANI NATIONAL

Cyprus Police has confirmed that the man killed in the Limassol collision was a Pakistani national.

The man, Yasir Shah, aged 34, was on duty and delivering food on his electric bike when he was hit by a car driver.

He was taken to the hospital, but was ultimately pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, aged 38, was arrested and placed under police custody.

The driver was administered alcohol and drug tests – he tested negative in the first one and positive in the second one.

So far, he has claimed that he was not at fault – and the man on his electric bike had abruptly come in his way.