DIGITAL NOMAD VISA SCHEME RE-OPENS IN CYPRUS

Cyprus has re-opened their digital nomad visa scheme after over a year of pausing it.

First launched in October 2021, the scheme allowed only a hundred applications. This was increased to 500 in March 2022.

The program was paused around the start of 2024, so that the government could make improvements to the system after the 500 visa quota was fulfilled.

The digital nomad visa is available to all non-EEA and non-EU nationals currently working for a non-Cyprus-based employer. Applicants must earn at least €3,500 per month post-taxes.

The permit’s validity lasts for a year – visa holders may apply for the two-year long extension after this.

Furthermore, applicants are allowed to enter the country on a tourist visa and have their digital nomad applications approved within three months.