UK TOURIST HELD IN CUSTODY AFTER MOTORBIKE ACCIDENT IN LARNACA

A tourist from the UK was kept in police custody for over 6 days after a major traffic accident that killed a man.

The accident happened as the UK tourist’s vehicle collided with another man riding his motorcycle, which led to the death of the other driver -a former British Bases firefighter.

The accident happened as the UK tourist drove his car into the Grigoris Afxentiou Avenue’s right lane – moving from Oroklini to Dhekelia. His car collided with the oncoming motorcycle, which was being ridden by Oroklini local resident Petros Christodoulou.

Christodoulou, 57, sustained major injuries in the crash and was rendered immobile. He was taken to Larnaca General Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The UK national, aged 46, is currently facing Death by Negligence charges as well as Negligent Driving.

The driver was made to take drug and alcohol tests – both tested negative.

Further investigation by the Larnaca Traffic Police is currently underway.