POLICE ARREST TOURIST FOR VIOLATING MULTIPLE TRAFFIC LAWS

The Cyprus Police have arrested a 22-year-old tourist for both driving under the influence and driving without a valid license.

Steve Theodoulou, a spokesman for the Famagusta police, said that the 22-year-old came under their radar when he failed to stop at Protaras, and proceeded to speed up and try to evade the police.

The man had to stop once he encountered a dead end, making it impossible for him to drive. But he still proceeded to get out of the vehicle and tried to attack the police.

The police eventually restrained and arrested him. It was then that they found out that he did not have a licence and tested 70 mg – well above the 9mg limit on the alcohol test.

He is due to appear in court on charges of multiple traffic violations and resisting arrest.