TEEN BRINGS THOUSANDS IN CASH TO SCHOOL

A teenage student took thousands worth of cash to his school, and triggered a police investigation.

The teenager had over 15,000 Euros, some of which was distributed to his class fellows.

Alpha News said that the student presented €3,500 to one classmate, who intended to use the money. He presented €500 to another classmate, and lesser amounts to yet others.

The parents of one of the other students reported the matter to the Strovolos police station, the area’s local law enforcement.

The school got in touch with the children’s parents and asked them to give the money back.

The parent’s complaint further alleged that a teacher was also among the recipients, having accepted 50 Euros.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Ministry of Education as well as the Police.