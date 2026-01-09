EARLY DECEMBER SALARIES AND PENSIONS FOR GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES

Government employees, both active and retired, have a reason celebrate as the Cypriot Treasury has announced that salaries as well as pensions for the month of December shall be released early.

Payments were personally approved by the Minister of Finance and will include government officers and civil servants, as well as staff paid on an hourly basis.

The treasury also clarified that bonus payments and pensions shall be released on the 29th of December.

According to the announcement, beneficiaries shall be able to see the amount reflected in their accounts within twenty-four hours of disbursal.