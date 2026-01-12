MAJOR DESTRUCTION AS TORNADO HITS TALA

The village of Tala in Cyprus saw major destruction as it was hit by a tornado, including at least 10 uprooted trees and widespread damage to a car parking area as well as the area near Vrasidas Folk Art Museum.

Tala Community Council President Ioannis Konnikos revealed that he was informed of the cables in the parking zone which caught on fire due to an uprooted tree.

The EAC was brought in to make repairs almost immediately, although it led to a two-hour-long power outage to make room for said repairs.

Konnikos was also informed of the trees which fell in the area near the museum, which caused widespread damage. He said that due to the extent of the damage, the community authority will try and help rectify the situation.

Museum owner Vrasidas Neofytou spoke about the ‘significant’ damages, while also mentioning Tala had borne witness to a similar storm nearly a decade ago.