FAMED MEXICAN GOALKEEPER JOINS LIMASSOL

In a bid to prove his ability to play for the World Cup in 2026, Guillermo Ochoa, the famous Mexican goalkeeper has signed on to play for Cyprus-based club AEL Limassol.

Ochoa, aged 40, had previously played for AVS in Portuguese topflight in the previous season, which helped the club avoid any relegation issues.

The AEL issued a press statement on the development, mentioning how Ochoa’s extensive experience, leadership skills and personality would serve to strengthen their existing squad.

Having made his debut all the way in 2005, Ochoa has made one-hundred-and-fifty-two appearances on behalf of Mexico so far. He was also first choice at three previous World Cups in succession.

The forty-eight team strong World cup event shall be hosted by Mexico along with Canada and the United States.