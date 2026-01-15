FOUR NEW MINISTERS INTRODUCED AS CABINET IS RESHUFFLED

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides has announced a cabinet reshuffle. One minister has been shuffled to a new post, while four new ministers have been introduced.

According to the statement by the Presidency, George Papanastasiou has left the post of Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister, and has been replaced by Michalis Damianou, who was previously the Health Minister.

Marinos Mousiouttas has replaced Yiannis Panagiotou to become the Labour and Social Insurance Minister.

Marios Hartsiotis, who was the Justice and Public Order Minister, will be replaced by Constantinos Fytiris. Hartsiotis himself will now become the Commissioner to the President.

Michalis Damianou will replace Neophytos Charalambides as Health Minister, while Klea Hadjistefanou Papaellina will replace Marilena Evangelou as the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare.