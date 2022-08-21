FRESH GROUP OF MIGRANTS ARRIVING FROM NORTHERN CYPRUS

A new group of immigrants have been spotted trying to cross over into Greek Cyprus.

The migrants were seen arriving in the village of Kato Pyrgos, who’s leader Nikos Kleanthous says that this is actually a frequent phenomenon.

In the latest instance, the group of migrants, which had a total number of 29 people including two children, came to the coastal village on foot in search for better opportunities.

Several locals spotted them walking in the village at around 2.30am.

The police are currently handling the situation. They have refused to give a statement, based on humanitarian grounds.