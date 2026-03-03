MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING POLICE AND MUGGING A TEENAGER

Cyprus Police have arrested a man for assaulting two police personnel and allegedly mugging a teenager at knifepoint.

The Police said that they were tipped off about the robbery at the Limassol kiosk at a little under 3 pm in the afternoon.

This was when they saw the man attack the teenager.

The officers took action and were attacked by the same man in turn. They ultimately subdued the man and arrested him on multiple charges.

When the police searched him later, they found a switchblade knife along with a cellphone that was probably the minor?s that he stole.

The man, aged 39, is under police custody and will soon have his court hearing.