SENIOR CITIZEN DEAD AFTER BEING RUN OVER ON HIGHWAY

A senior citizen died after being run over by another vehicle on the Nicosia-Limassol highway.

The mishap took place at around 7:30 pm in the evening, when a vehicle struck and killed the man, aged 70.

The man has been identified as Paphos resident Savvas Ioannou, who was a crew member placing traffic cones on the same highway?s right side.

The car which ran him over first hit the illuminated ?arrow? signboard, and then straightaway slammed into the man.

The car?s driver, 37, was also injured in the mishap. He was tested for narcotics as well as alcohol, but tested negative for both.

Further police investigation is currently underway.