SEAL POPULATION RISING IN CYPRUS

The Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment has reported a rise in the numbers of Mediterranean seals on the island nation.

According to Minister Maria Panayiotou, the total population of the mammals stands at around twenty-two. She spoke about this development at a workshop conducted at Peyia’s Cap St Georges resort.

Panayiotou remarked that the increase has taken place due to the successful execution of the species monitoring program. The program has led the population of these seals to increase from around ten to around twenty-two in a matter of ten years.

The Mediterranean seal is one of the most endangered animals – and the most endangered water mammal in Europe. There are currently seven hundreds of these – and around 400 of them live in and around Greece and Cyprus.