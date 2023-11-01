RENOWNED PAINTER KYRIACOS KYRIACOU HAS PASSED AWAY

Tetraplegic painter Kyriacos Kyriacou, famous for making marvelous painting with his mouth, has sadly passed away at the age of 67.

The gifted artist’s passing comes over 10 months after his hospitalization in Nicosia’s General Hospital.

His wife Blanche spoke to the press, emphasizing how his fighting spirit did not fade throughout the time he was suffering.

Kyriacou lived in Liopetri, where his family continues to reside.

Kyriacou lost his ability to walk after he was injured while diving in 1973, when he was all of 16. This accident led to him losing the use of both his legs and most of his arms.

He started to paint using his mouth and became famous in 1981 as a ‘mouth painter.’ He used a combination of his O-Levels in art skills and hours of hard work to get into the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA) organization.

The Swiss organization gives every member a monthly stipend regardless of their output, and collects proceeds by collecting paintings and making and selling Christmas calendars and cards out of them.