STUDENT INJURED IN VIOLENT INCIDENT AT SCHOOL

A violent incident in a school gym led to a student sustaining injuries and losing consciousness.

Local news platform Phileleftheros has reported that a group of 3 students picked up and threw him up, which led to him collapsing on the floor.

The victim in question lost his consciousness the moment of the impact.

The school authorities called the ambulance, which took the injured student to hospital.

The student is not in any danger of losing his life. Preliminary exams showed that the victim sustained an injury to the shoulder blade.

Meanwhile, it was found out that one of the three students was expelled for injuring another student in an altercation prior to this one.

The school is taking the necessary steps to take action against the perpetrators, while helping the victim’s parents find alternate ways for him to continue education.