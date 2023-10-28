SECOND GREEK CYPRIOT NATIONAL ARRESTED FOR USING FORGED DOCUMENTS TO CROSS INTO TURKISH CYPRUS

Within weeks of the first detected incident, a second Greek Cypriot national has been arrested over the use of forged documents.

The person, 42, was making an attempt to cross the point at Ayios Dometios using fake vehicular insurance papers.

The police arrested him once they determined the papers being fake, and he was produced in front of the district court in north Nicosia for circulating forged documents.

This is the second such arrest after another Greek Cypriot citizen was arrested for using documents that were claimed to have been issued by Creditwest, but were in fact forged.