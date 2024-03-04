THE PRESIDENT OF ITALY VISITING CYPRUS

Sergio Mattarella, the Italian President has come to Cyprus on his two-day-long visit.

According to Konstantinos Letymbiotis, a spokesman for the Cypriot Government, the fact that Mattarella is visiting Cyprus is a very important cornerstone in fostering a better relationship between the two nations.

The presidential visit coincides with the island nation’s 20th year of joining the EU – and the sordid 50th year anniversary of Turkey’s invasion.

Accompanying President Mattarella will be other government representatives of Italy, as well as a delegation of people.

The President is due to reach Cyprus towards the afternoon and will visit the Presidential Palace and meet the Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

Their meeting will be succeeded by a meeting between the two nations’ delegations. Finally, statements summarizing the Then, Presidents Christodoulides and Mattarella will make statements.

The duo and their delegations shall then see the Nicosia City Hall and the old section of Nicosia.

President Mattarella will also speak with other Italians residing in Cyprus.

The visit will end with the Cypriot President and his wife hosting a dinner to honor his Italian counterparts.