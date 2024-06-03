TEACHER ARRESTED FOR SEXUALLY HARASSING STUDENTS

A high school mathematics teacher has been arrested after 2 students filed formal complaints, alleging having suffered sexual harassment from him.

The students, both female, aged 16 and 13 filed the complaint against the math teacher, aged 49 – elaborating how he made less-than-appropriate gestures at them.

The man was immediately arrested and kept in police custody for 8 days – with 28th may being the last day. The police, however, have determined to extend the remand on grounds of the nature of the crime.

Further investigation is currently underway.