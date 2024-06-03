TEACHER ARRESTED FOR SEXUALLY HARASSING STUDENTS

Current Events

A high school mathematics teacher has been arrested after 2 students filed formal complaints, alleging having suffered sexual harassment from him.

The students, both female, aged 16 and 13 filed the complaint against the math teacher, aged 49 – elaborating how he made less-than-appropriate gestures at them.

The man was immediately arrested and kept in police custody for 8 days – with 28th may being the last day. The police, however, have determined to extend the remand on grounds of the nature of the crime.

Further investigation is currently underway.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Share